Misfit 3 De finale

Julia, Nick and Sterre start their school year with success: they have a contract with a record label and are allowed to perform in a major national live show. But then their school merges with another, so that everyone from the rivalling Olympus College joins them, including their eternal rival Babette! All squads are turned upside down and while Babette tries to regain her number 1 position, the Misfits befriend the shy Tara. The Misfits must do everything they can to stay together and follow their dream of winning the final of the international music competition, the TMAs.