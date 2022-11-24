Misfortune's End

Not Available

Trieu is an orphan who lives with her mother-in-law and her brother-in-law Thien. They work the family land, and also weave towels. Trieu's husband Dai returns to the village, after a four year absence, to ask Trieu for a divorce, because he has started a business in Hanoi with his girlfriend. Trieu refuses, but Dai leaves her ten pieces of gold and the divorce papers to sign. After a row with Toan, the local towel buyer, Trieu manages to sell the cloth to the distributors herself, and uses the gold to set up a weavers co-op. Trieu and Thien grow closer together, but village custom would disapprove of any relationship between the siblings-in-law, even if Trieu were divorced.