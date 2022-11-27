Not Available

Inventive director/lady-killing stud Manuel Ferrara and co-director Kayden Kross have dedicated an entire movie to a performer of striking passion. 'Misha Cross Wide Open' reveals the titular brunette beauty's sexuality from various angles in a wicked, moody tale conceived by Kayden. Manuel's feverish devotion to Misha inspires a blistering, sweaty butt fuck that reduces Misha to blissful frenzy. She demonstrates deep-throat talent (but little shame) sucking off five guys in an outdoor, public circle-suck that leaves her face caked in cum. When Manuel is late for a party, Misha initiates a nasty threesome with Ramon Nomar and Mick Blue -- and they double-penetrate her. Glamorous, buxom blonde Kayden and Misha share fervent kisses, tasty tits (with Kayden's protruding bullet-nipples), wet pussies, tight buttholes and a double-headed toy. In every scene, Misha wails, moans and blushes bright, orgasmic pink.