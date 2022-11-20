Not Available

'MisinforMation' is a collaboration between electronic musicians Mordant Music and the BFI, who commissioned MM to spend eight months researching and re-scoring an array of 70s and 80s public information films and documentary shorts produced by the Central Office of Information (COI). The film has aesthetic shades of Mark Leckey's Turner prize-winning 'Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore' or the black sense of humour in the classic 1st series of the Chris Morris-produced 'Look Around You', but 'MisinforMation' is more subtly febrile, lucidly reflecting the effective slow infection of a nation's psyche present in the original films. A prized Hauntological document, but also a strangely alluring and oddly beautiful document of a bygone era we just cant seem to let go of.