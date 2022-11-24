Narrates the migration of Miskito Indians to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, and their efforts to preserve their culture, traditions and language. Through the life of a reverend, a housewife and a young college student we see the story of a native people that struggles to preserve their identity even outside their native home. These people left their families and communities behind searching for a better life. Whatever their fate is, they carry their culture with them and do not cease to sing, speak or pray in the language they learned from their ancestors.
