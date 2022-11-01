Not Available

Three gangsters smuggle a microfilm with passport data from West Germany to their buyer from Middle East, which happens to be crucial thing for the security of European Community. On their way through Yugoslavia, they try to hide the microfilm in the Miss Universum's purse who pays visit to the country at its national beauty contest. The problems arise when the microfilm accidentally finds itself in the possession of one of the competitors, unbeknown-st to her. The criminals try to get in possession of the microfilm, however a brave journalist who came because of the contest prevents them of doing so.