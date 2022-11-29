Not Available

Struggling for years, 55 year old Andy finally claim herself as woman, despite it was just partially completed. Andy’s dream come true, but she has to pay for the price. Wearing dresses had make her losing her job and her family. It never rains but it pours. The closest friend of her passed away out of sudden, Andy suddenly feel empty！A long day with a little surprise, a mother and a son turn up in Andy’s life, seeing them leaving no where with no identity, Andy decided to keep them with her, without knowing this sympathy has change the story of Andy.