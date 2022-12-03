Not Available

Mr. Big, the neighborhood gangster (Tommy "Tiny" Lister), sends his sassy, sexy attorney to Miss. B's Hair Salon to give Miss. B an eviction notice. This neighborhood salon must rally together, Stylists and customers, to help raise the money to save the Salon. There are obstacles along the way. Tyron the neighborhood Don Wan has gotten between all the ladies in the Salon. Everybody is fighting. Stylists are competing for clients. There is no love happening here except Tyron's advances on everyone...Will Miss B be able to save her Salon or will it all go down the drain.