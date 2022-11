Not Available

Soon-Ae (Seo-Young) opens a butcher's shop. The butcher's shop is popular due to its flavorful meat. Most of the store's customers are male. Meanwhile, man’s body is found at a hotel near the butcher's shop. The man was brutally murdered. Soon, more murders are found with similarities to the first murder. One day, Detective Kim (Kim Min-Jun) stops by the butcher's shop and meets Soon-Ae. Since then, Detective Kim keeps a watch on Soon-Ae.