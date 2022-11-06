1929

Miss Else

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 6th, 1929

Studio

Not Available

Fräulein Else (English: Miss Else) is a 1929 German silent drama film directed by Paul Czinner and starring Elisabeth Bergner, Albert Bassermann and Albert Steinrück. It was based on the 1924 novella of the same name by Arthur Schnitzler. Bergner had previously played her role on stage to great acclaim. However, it was felt that the film was hindered by being silent given the strength of the story's dialogue.

Cast

Albert BassermannDr. Alfred Thalhof
Albert SteinrückVon Dorsday
Adele SandrockTante Emma
Else HellerDr. Thalhofs Frau
Jack TrevorPaul
Paul Morgan

