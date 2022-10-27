Not Available

Miss Granny

  • Family
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CJ Entertainment

Oh Mal-Soon (Nah Moon-hee) is a 74-year-old widow that realizes she is becoming a burden on her family. As she is roaming the streets, she comes across a photo studio and decides to dress up for a self- portrait. When she walks out of the photo studio, she mysteriously turns back into her twenty year old self. Making the most out of this one in a lifetime opportunity, she changes her name to Oh Doo-Ri (Sim Eun-kyeong) and decides to make the most out of her youth.

Cast

Shim Eun-KyungOh Doo Ri
Lee Jin-wookHan Seung Woo
Park In-hwanMr. Park
Sung Dong-ilBan Hyun Chul
Ha Yeon-jooSoo-yeon
Jeong In-GiBan Hyun-chul's doctor friend

