Miss Granny

Oh Mal-Soon (Nah Moon-hee) is a 74-year-old widow that realizes she is becoming a burden on her family. As she is roaming the streets, she comes across a photo studio and decides to dress up for a self- portrait. When she walks out of the photo studio, she mysteriously turns back into her twenty year old self. Making the most out of this one in a lifetime opportunity, she changes her name to Oh Doo-Ri (Sim Eun-kyeong) and decides to make the most out of her youth.
|Shim Eun-Kyung
|Oh Doo Ri
|Lee Jin-wook
|Han Seung Woo
|Park In-hwan
|Mr. Park
|Sung Dong-il
|Ban Hyun Chul
|Ha Yeon-joo
|Soo-yeon
|Jeong In-Gi
|Ban Hyun-chul's doctor friend
