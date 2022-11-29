Miss Happy

Not Available

"Pancake - Khemanit Jamikorn" role "in joy" over her head full access fittings. And the belief that the slogan of "Happy's... Well, out!" I do not bother to come. Just her smile is like suffering two strokes, it evaporates easily gone wrong. But as fate bullying and strong cafe on it! On one happy face every message fortune to third bounced fired from a job, man, like a bully to a fan, but also heart disease, arrhythmias, severe eligible Saint Death preceded another within one month. (Huh?), it is Feng Fu had to find a way to get his life back happy again! Then happy I found a way to survive until the clips on YouTube, stating that if she beats all day, then it will survive. .. (Huh? Hide serious?!) Coincided with the "Coffee Club" (Ben - Chalatit Tanti's) sidekick Wong bite invented choreography T26 fitted out like this she had to dance! dance! dance! ... Beating dead!