Sam Lee has just been crowned Miss Hong Kong 1986, and she meets rich playboy George on a plane. They seem to take an immediate dislike to each other. Then, in the next scene and completely without explanation, they are in bed together. They remain lovestruck and as close to inseparable as circumstances allow for the remainder of the story. There are some hurdles, the most significant being George's long-term girlfriend Doris, who is also George's boss's daughter. Initially, Doris takes Sam's arrival calmly. But she chooses to bribe Sam's agent, which results in Sam being charged and taken to court.