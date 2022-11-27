Not Available

Although based on Nathanael West's novel that essentially trashes the journalist's trade as cold-hearted and Machiavellian, director Michael Dinner has opted to make his journalist a pathetic figure instead. The story centers on a reporter who is trapped into writing the "Miss Lonelyhearts" column for a local newspaper and then slowly comes apart emotionally and psychologically as he gets involved with the troubles of his readers. While the plot of the film remains solid, the characterization of the journalist changes the intent -- and whether that is for better or worse will depend on the viewer.