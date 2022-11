Not Available

(Namira) is a girl who loves to sing, wandering in love with the famous singer (Mounir), who is preparing a new lyric operetta, and decides to create a contest to choose a new singer to perform in front of him in the operetta, and a tigress advances and wins, and in order to arouse Mounir's jealousy, she agrees with His father has to claim that they agree to marry, so will the trick deceive Munir?