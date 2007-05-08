Miss Marie Lloyd: Queen of the Music Hall

2007

Jessie Wallace stars in this BBC drama based on the turbulent life and times of Marie Lloyd, known as the 'Queen of the Music Hall', who was famous at the turn of the 20th century not just for her performances on stage but also for her riotous behaviour off it. Lloyd's love life and outrageous conduct made her a target for the rising tabloid newspapers of the time. The film includes some of Lloyd's most famous songs, including 'My Old Man Said Follow the Van' and her theme song 'A Little of What You Fancy Does You Good'.