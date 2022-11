Not Available

In her public persona, Eleanor “Tussy” Marx was a translator, actress, a children’s rights activist, a feminist and a persuasive labour organizer, a tireless powerhouse determined to carry on her father’s work. She held her own with twentieth century gods, including both her father and his colleague Engels. In her privately life, however, she was vulnerable and her attraction to the self-indulgent and self-important Edward Aveling led her into misery and ultimately proved fatal.