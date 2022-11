Not Available

Regina (Erica Ash) and Franklin (Redaric Williams) are seemingly the perfect couple, the toast of all their friends and married on Christmas Day six years ago at the famed Chesterton Hotel. At Thanksgiving, they have a huge fight and trusts are broken -- they decide to divorce. Their divorce will be final on Christmas Day. Regina decides to move in to her best friend Trish's (Eva Marcille) suite at The Chesterton Hotel.