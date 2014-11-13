2014

Miss Meadows

November 13th, 2014

Entertainment One

Prim schoolteacher Miss Meadows (Katie Holmes) is not entirely what she appears. Well-mannered, sweet, and caring, yes, but underneath the candy-sweet exterior hides the soul of a vigilante, taking it upon herself to right the wrongs in this cruel world by whatever means necessary. Things get complicated, however, when Miss Meadows gets romantically entangled with the town sheriff (James Badge Dale) and her steadfast moral compass is thrown off, begging the question: “Who is the real Miss Meadows and what is she hiding?”

Cast

Katie HolmesMiss Meadows
James Badge DaleSheriff
Callan MulveySkylar
Mary Kay PlaceMrs. Davenport
Saidah Arrika EkulonaDoctor
James Landry HébertDerek Weaver

