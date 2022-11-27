Miss Mermaid

Not Available

Alexia, 32, is from Fécamp, a small fishing port on the cliffs of Normandy. In this city in decline, this young maid, flirtatious and lonely trying to escape his daily life. Legs gathered in a large tail covered with scales, she plunges into the sea and escapes. A secret ritual, until the day she decides to register for the Miss Sirène France contest. For a year, she trains tirelessly, doing pool training, jogging in the early morning on the cliffs. As the competition approaches, Alexia opens to the world, exposes herself to the eyes, makes dream, amuses sometimes or disturbs some.