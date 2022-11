Not Available

Myriam Monette, a not very conformist and slightly whimsical Miss Weatherwoman, is now forty years old, has a new boyfriend and a new mandate at Channel Météo (also called Channel M). On the surface, nothing has changed. In reality, nothing is the same anymore. Like a green lawn on a summer day suddenly covered in snow, Myriam went to bed a confirmed single “adulteen” and woke up in love, living with someone else and undergoing major changes.