Not Available

Masculine women and feminine men - variance in gender expression has been around for a while! Popular musical hall singer and pianist Norah Blaney performs a ditty about the gender nonconforming ways of modern young things for the camera in this early sound film. Blaney was known for her partnership with cellist Gwen Farrar in the late 1920s, performing duets which put an innuendo-laden queer spin on popular (heterosexual) hits.