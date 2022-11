Not Available

Christian entertainer Miss Patty Cake (Jean Thomason) takes young viewers on a song- and fun-filled trip to a farm and a zoo, explaining how animals and people are all members of God's family, each created for a special purpose. Kids will learn important lessons about the Christian faith as they sing along to bouncy songs such as "Jungle Jamba," "What Will the Weather Be," "I Praise You Lord with the Hands You Made" and more.