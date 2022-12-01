Miss Petunia

Not Available

After graduating from junior high school, Chen moved with his family to the county town and exchanged letters with Yue Li, and their feelings for each other became clear. At this time, due to a fight, Chen was sent to a juvenile detention center. When Li Yue went to Chen's house, Chen's mother couldn't bear to tell him the truth and said that Chen was working. Yue Li misunderstood that Chen was looking for an excuse to separate from her, and they parted. Because of her father's stereotypes, Yue lost her chance to go to university. After graduating from high school, Yue promised to marry Wang, whom she had been pursuing for a long time.