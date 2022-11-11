Not Available

A young woman has been run over by the car of Carlos, a brilliant embassy attaché. Feeling sorry for her, Carlos drives her to his place and decides to take her in. The young lady accepts his offer but refuses to tell Carlos her name, wanting to be called Miss Pigalle, after the Paris district where she was born. It does not take long before Yvonne (Miss Pigalle's true name) and Carlos fall in love. Life is like a dream and, when Yvonne gets pregnant, their happiness is at their peak. Unfortunately, a revolution breaks out and Carlos returns to his country in secret. Feeling forsaken and at a loss, Yvonne, who is now penniless, has no other solution but prostitute herself.