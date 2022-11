Not Available

Ngamphan, an expert organizer of beauty contests, lacks someone to join the latest contest. Lalabelle, her friend who is much older, and Sarinee, a girl who would like to have Ngamphan's heart, try to search for anyone who can join this contest. Finally, they get Banjong, a Chinese opera actor, who agrees to be a queer to join the contest. However, Dok Keaw, a real lady boy opposes everything.