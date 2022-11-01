Miss Queen Thailand 2

Not Available

In Bangkok, a katoey (transvestite), Payak, is on his way to a wedding accompanied by his "girlfriend" Auntie Bell and other katoeys. But on the way there is a serious accident and Payak develops amnesia. One of the others, Dok, who organizes beauty contests decides to hold a new contest in their province to help recover Payak's memory and must find a beautiful Thai boy to compete representing their "team". There are several complications amongst which is the fact that the local Police chief hates gays.