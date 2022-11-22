Miss Spider's Froggy Day in Sunny Patch

Not Available

Squirt, Shimmer, and Spinner are playing in the Taddy Puddle when the come across Felix the frog - a sweet-natured amphibian who's tongue challenged. When the little bugs take pity on him an untangle his tongue form a cattail, they discover Felix, unlike other frogs, isn't a bug eater. The bugs and frog become instant playmates and have fun adventures in Sunny Patch while keeping their new friend secret! This special is an extended version from Nick Jr. and features the stories "Secret Frog," "The Big Green Bug" and "Be Good to Bugs...and Frogs!"