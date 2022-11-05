Miss Suwanna of Siam

Not Available

The film is a romance about a young woman named Suwanna who is the object of affection for many men. In her search for true love, she has many adventures and mishaps, including overcoming her father's disapproval, before finally finding her soulmate. It was one of first feature films to be made in Thailand, and was the first Hollywood co-production in Thailand. Unfortunately, nothing of the film exists today except for some promotional materials and other ephemera held at the Thailand National Film Archive.