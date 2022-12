Not Available

Filmmaker Péter Forgács' engrossing documentary -- culled from home movies spanning eight decades -- chronicles the life of Austrian beauty queen Lisl Goldarbeiter: the first Miss Universe. Following her during her pageant days and through an imprudent marriage, the film also serves as a slice of European history, a diary of Jewish life under the Nazis and an unfolding love story between Lisl and her smitten cousin, Marci Tenczer.