Éva, the pretty housekeeper is preparing to take an entrance exam at the Faculty of Law. In addition to this, she also has energy to arrange the day-to-day matters of the committee of tenants. Soon, she discovers that her beauty and cocksure behaviour finds its way not only at the exam, but in the mazes of bureaucracy, too. She helps get trade licences, flat allocations, and shop premises for those in need.