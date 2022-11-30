Not Available

The play is based on a classic love triangle. This is a story of temptations, disappointments and bitter betrayal, like a plague, that struck three lives on a white summer night – the aristocrat Julie, her father's servant Jean and the maid Christina. This is a story about how one Midsummer night, intoxicating with the riot of nature, including human nature, can change people and make them lose their usual appearance, exposing their animal desires and passions. To turn a happy couple in love into an unhappy, high - born mistress into the slave of their lackey, driven by base passions, and what has always been called love, to turn into a Sizzling vulgar lust. What is this force that so ruthlessly reveals to us the other, animal nature of man, and can it be resisted?