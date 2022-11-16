Not Available

Dancers from prestigious ballet companies, designer garments, exquisite lighting and state-of-the-art filmmaking technology combine in a work-of-art that showcases the extreme athleticism and sublime beauty in dance as never before.Featuring elite dancers from The Australian Ballet, Bolshoi Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Les Ballets de Monte Carlo and Queensland Ballet, ‘missed nuance’ uses ultra-slow motion photography to ‘slow time’, revealing a mesmerising spectacle of dance movement.