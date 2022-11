Not Available

Obviously, Missiepoo16 is not her real name. She is called Rosan, is fourteen years old and a master at manipulating her environment. She livens up her outpourings to the ever-filming webcam with colourful texts and crazy pictures. One of her favourite activities is to comfort people. She is very good at it too, especially when her mother is sad, for instance about her boyfriend Ernest. Rosan cannot stand him and decides to sue him. Part of Kort!.