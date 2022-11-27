Not Available

Missile to Moon, a new production from APT's award-winning documentary team, tells the story of Wernher von Braun and Alabama's significant contribution to the exploration of space. The program will track the evolution of Huntsville from the "Watercress Capital of the World" to "Rocket City, USA," Wernher von Braun's journey from German Rocket Engineer to American Hero, and the role this unlikely combination played in thrusting the United States into the forefront of the Space Age.