Missing Johnny

Hsu Zi-qi, who raises parrots in her apartment, keeps getting wrong phone calls for someone named Johnny. Lee, the autistic son of Zi-qi’s landlady, reads old newspapers every day and wanders around. Handyman Feng, who works odd jobs around the apartment, feels disheartened and frustrated when his beloved car breaks down. The lives of these three lonely souls cross over when one of Zi-qi’s parrots escapes one day. Johnny is missing, but he’s hardly the only one lost in the urban jungle of Taipei.