Missing Peace

On May 26, 2002, we watched the Colombian presidential elections from Bogotà's regal Plaza de Bolivar. We had come to Colombia to document the campaign of controversial presidential candidate, Ingrid Betancourt. But on Election Day, Ingrid never arrived. Instead, she spent Election Day deep in the Colombian jungle-a hostage of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and one of the thousands of victims of Colombia's 40 year-old civil war. In the film, Ingrid Betancourt tells her own life story including how she risked her life by denouncing Colombian politicians who have been linked to drug cartels. The film continues after the day she is kidnapped on February 23, 2002, and documents her family and her political party, thrown into upheaval, as they struggle to free her and to keep her presidential campaign alive.