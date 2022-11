Not Available

In 1937, most members of the Belarusian intelligentsia, including poets, were shot dead in Minsk on a "legal" basis. A few years later, their names were rehabilitated. However, despite this, most of them are still forgotten. 80 years after the tragedy, the young screenwriter begins to collect a portrait of these poets, their life in the 20-30s of the last century. Who were these people? What were their quirks? What inspired them, what they dreamed of and missed the most?