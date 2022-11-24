MISSIO: Love Me Whole

Not Available

Art: noun - The expression or application of human creative skill and imagination that produces works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power." Through our trials, art speaks. Art saves. Most importantly, art heals. We have spent the last couple years in collaboration w/ Jeff Ray as he documented the struggles of what it means to be artists in America. There has been struggle and immense beauty as we have learned to rid ourselves of ego and have given our full selves to making the most genuine art we can to help impact the people of this beautiful world. May this documentary encourage you to create art in this time of global uncertainty. We love you and are grateful for you.