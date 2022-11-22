Not Available

Cecilia Bartoli returns with another spellbinding adventure exploring the music and mystery of the maverick priest Agostino Steffani. Oliver Simonnet (Sacrificium, 2009) presents his cinematographic vision of Cecilia Bartolis most recent album Mission. This spectacular was filmed at the Chateau de Versailles and features many of its most exquisite rooms and design - including the famous Hall of Mirrors - as a backdrop to Cecilias fabulous performances, and stunning dresses. This is undoubtedly the best film of Cecilia Bartoli in performance allowing fans to see the astounding Mezzo-soprano at her dazzling best, performing the spectacular music of themulti-faceted Agostino Steffani. Cecilia Bartoli is accompanied by the leading Baroque ensemble I Barrochisti, directed by Diego Fasolis. She is also joined on screen and in duet with guest star, countertenor Philippe Jarrousky.