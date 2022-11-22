Mission 2002

Not Available

High above the Earth, Top Gun pilot turned astronaut Frank White commands his first Space Shuttle mission. While in orbit, the science team headed by Doctor Bender runs a critical experiment utilizing the unique properties of micro-gravity to cultivate a cure for the Ebola virus, the most lethal pathogen known to the human race. Back on Earth, an accident on the way to de-brief leaves the entire science team dead. Only Dr. Bender has survived. Suspecting foul play, Frank White infiltrates the hospital where Dr. Bender is quarantined, and learns from the critically injured scientist that the accident was arranged.