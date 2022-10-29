Not Available

Mission Asteroid A killer asteroid is on its way to Earth -- what can we really do to stop it? Are we destined to go the way of the dinosaur? Killer asteroids have long played a role in science fiction. But when a fireball exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013, the world learned that the threat is real. On average, NASA finds a new potentially hazardous asteroid every day... and there are still many we haven’t found. Many of these space rocks have the power to destroy cities, and some are big enough to wipe out human civilization. On the other hand, they could hold the secrets to the origin of our solar system – and might just be the key to the survival of the human race. In the movies, when an asteroid is headed for Earth, there’s always a team of heroes that comes to the rescue and saves the day. But in real life, who can tame these hurtling space rocks? Who can save us from Asteroid Apocalypse – and, just maybe, take us outward into the final frontier?