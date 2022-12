Not Available

Join survival expert Bear Grylls and his fellow explorer Gilo Cardozo, as they prepare for their mission to fly over the summit of Mount Everest with only backpack motors and paraglide chutes. With Bear's extreme survival skills, almost-superhuman endurance and a whole host of resourceful (and occasionally unthinkable) techniques he and Gilo tackle sub-zero temperatures, low levels of oxygen and hurricane-force winds.