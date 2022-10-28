Not Available

Mission Impossible: Samurai

  • History
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hakuhodo

During the reign of the eighth shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate, the Yunagaya Domain in the Tohoku region is a small han. But at the han, there is a gold mine. Suddenly, Masaatsu Naito of Yunagaya Domain receives an order to perform Sankin-kotai within 5 days. Sankin-kotai is a custom that requires the daimyo to visit the shogun in Edo. Unfortunately, the time needed to visit the shogun in Edo for Masaatsu Naito is 8 days. Masaatsu Naito also learns he received the order because a high ranking government official wants the gold mine. Also, the expense for Sankin-kotai is high and the Yunagaya Domain is such a small han that it seems impossible to complete. Nevertheless, Masaatsu Naito begins an unexpected operation to complete Sankin-kotai in 5 days.

Cast

Kyoko FukadaOsaki
Tsuyoshi IharaDanzo Kumogakure
Masahiko NishimuraAdvisor Kenji
Takanori JinnaiNobutoki Matsudaira
Yasufumi TerawakiSeiemon Imamura
Yusuke KamijiHeigo Akiyama

