Mission: Kidnap the Top Star

Having the perfect face and the perfect figure, Yun-Bin is a super star loved by the country. One day, a suspicious girl kidnaps the nation's star and demands 1 million dollars in exchange. The CEO of Yun-Bin's management company, HAN Chul-Ho, tries every means to save his actor, hiring gangs and using GPS, but fails. Meanwhile, a reporter who's been digging Yun-Bin's drug scandal is also captured by the same kidnapper. Will the two, so to speak, enemies be able to collaborate and escape from this weird girl?