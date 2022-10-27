Not Available

Mission London

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Euroimages Fund of the Council of Europe

A concert to celebrate Bulgaria joining the EU is being planned at the Embassy in London and it is the job of VARADIN, the new ambassador, to ensure the Queen attends. But with corrupt staff, criminal gangs operating out of the kitchen, falling in love with a stripper and a little misunderstanding with a PR firm that provides look-alike royalties - his simple task turns into a chaotic nightmare.

Cast

Tomas AranaMunroe
Ralph BrownDetective Collway
Georgi StaykovChavo
Julian VergovVaradin Dimitrov
Velizar BinevKamal
Rosemary LeachMiss Cunningham

