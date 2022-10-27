Mission London

A concert to celebrate Bulgaria joining the EU is being planned at the Embassy in London and it is the job of VARADIN, the new ambassador, to ensure the Queen attends. But with corrupt staff, criminal gangs operating out of the kitchen, falling in love with a stripper and a little misunderstanding with a PR firm that provides look-alike royalties - his simple task turns into a chaotic nightmare.
|Tomas Arana
|Munroe
|Ralph Brown
|Detective Collway
|Georgi Staykov
|Chavo
|Julian Vergov
|Varadin Dimitrov
|Velizar Binev
|Kamal
|Rosemary Leach
|Miss Cunningham
