Mission Nine Eleven

Elliot, an American CIA agent, gets in touch with top-secret information and is therefore forced to disappear. But before that, he want to meet his daughter, Orlando, for the last time. In order to achieve his target, he will force Irene, an agent of the French Intelligence, who, in past, worked with him and David, his adoptive son . Followed by William Pound , a psychopathic killer with poetic aspirations , the three will have to defend themselves from the dangers of international espionage. Elliot and the others have to meet, but are also hunting each other… It's the 09.11.2001!