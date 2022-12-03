Mission of Burma Live at the Bradford

Not Available

In 1983, now legendary post-punk icons Mission of Burma performed two highly regarded farewell shows at the Bradford Hotel in Boston. At the very peak of their power, the band was calling it quits due to guitarist Roger Miller's worsening tinnitus (ringing in the ears), no doubt brought on by their pummeling live performances. Those who were there recall a highly emotional evening: the band and audience were deeply connected through the enormity of what was about to be lost, which inspired Burma to rip through their sets with a passion that was both brutal and bittersweet.