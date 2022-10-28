Mission of Justice

Not Available

After opening with gratuitous soft-core intercourse, followed by the killing of the heads of a criminal gang seeking control of Thailand’s drug trade, things get a little better. In an early role, Carrie Ng leads a Thai police task force and issues a lot of orders while posing in a rather striking paramilitary uniform! Moon Lee and Yukari are sent into the jungle as undercover operatives running a sting operation. Eventually they run the gang to ground, ambushing a river opium convoy amid a string of double-crosses. Although hundreds of rounds are expended throughout the movie, the gun play tends to be formulaic.