Not Available

Mission of Justice

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After opening with gratuitous soft-core intercourse, followed by the killing of the heads of a criminal gang seeking control of Thailand’s drug trade, things get a little better. In an early role, Carrie Ng leads a Thai police task force and issues a lot of orders while posing in a rather striking paramilitary uniform! Moon Lee and Yukari are sent into the jungle as undercover operatives running a sting operation. Eventually they run the gang to ground, ambushing a river opium convoy amid a string of double-crosses. Although hundreds of rounds are expended throughout the movie, the gun play tends to be formulaic.

Cast

Carrie NgColonel Carry Pai
Moon Lee Choi-FungMoon
Yukari ÔshimaBullet
Betty Mak Chui-HanMiss Yie Feng / Wu Chin Lan
Chan LauHans
Ma OnMa, hotel manager

View Full Cast >

Images