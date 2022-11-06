Mission Phantom

Not Available

A group known as Phantom are hired by an eccentric in a wheel chair to heist 4 billion dollars worth of diamonds from Russia. A very entertaining 90 minutes indeed! It's full of the typical European goofy humor and even features a quick dance number once one Russian military captain, the beautiful Christina Penz, defects and makes it across the border into Austria! My favorite moment involves a camera doubles for a hand torch AND rotary saw!! I am sure Q was taking notes! Super fun happy time it is and I highly recommend!